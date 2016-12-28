Netanyahu: Kerry Speech ‘Skewed Against Israel’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a major speech by US Secretary of State John Kerry on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday “skewed against Israel”.

“Like the Security Council resolution that Secretary Kerry advanced in the UN, his speech tonight was skewed against Israel,” a statement from Netanyahu’s office said.

“For over an hour, Kerry obsessively dealt with settlements and barely touched upon the root of the conflict — Palestinian opposition to a Jewish state in any boundaries.”

