Never Forget – The BHPD and the BHFD stand at attention to honor First Responders and civilians whose lives were lost on September 11

The Beverly Hills Police Department and the Beverly Hills Fire Department stand at attention to honor First Responders and civilians whose lives were lost on September 11. Every year, the City of Beverly Hills holds a solemn memorial on the anniversary of that event. It is an opportunity to remember the day, to honor those who were lost, and to be grateful for the heroic first responders who serve our community every day.

