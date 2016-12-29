Nice People | BH Courier

Nice People

Ava Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon

Ava Phillippe, Stevie Wonder and Reese Witherspoon attended the world premiere of Sing in Los Angeles.

Ava is Reese’s daughter with actor Ryan Phillippe.

