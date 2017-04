A reddish-brown, medium-to-large dog was found wandering the corner of Stone Canyon Road and Sunset Boulevard. The dog has a camouflage-colored collar.

If you know who this dog belongs to, please contact the Bel-Air Association office at (310) 474-3527 or email at info@belairassociation.org.

You may also call (310) 717-6774.

