Planning Commission To Talk Lago Vista Wednesday

Posted Thursday, April 13, 2017 – 6:10 PM

By Victoria Talbot

The Beverly Hills Planning Commission will hold a special meeting to discuss the proposed Lago Vista Project on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

At issue is a request for an R1 permit to export in excess of the 1,500 cubic yards of soil permitted by right on hillside streets 24 feet or less in width, as per the new Hillside Ordinance. This is the first R1 permit request since the new ordinance was passed.

While many residents believed that the ordinance would prohibit excessive exporting of soil, it actually only lowers the threshold from 3,000 cubic yards to 1,500 to trigger a review for an R1 permit, which is why there is a hearing.

For full story see the print edition of The Beverly Hills Courier, or download the e-edition.

http://bhcourier.com/?p=210475

Share this Story