Police Arbitration: BHPD Capt. Rosen ‘Not Credible’

By Victoria Talbot

The City of Beverly Hills has lost yet another arbitration in a decision handed down Dec. 22 in the case of Officer Joseph Vela, costing the City yet again, more than a million for this arbitration alone, and undermining credibility in the Snowden-era leadership of Capt. Mark Rosen.

“The Arbitrator found that Captain Rosen was not a credible witness. His actions in this matter on more than one occasion was an ‘abuse of discretion,’” concludes the document.

For full story see the print edition of The Beverly Hills Courier, or download the e-edition.

Share this Story