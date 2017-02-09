Precious Papas – Papas is a gorgeous, 5 pound, 4 year old Pomeranian mix pup. His owner moved to a place that didn’t allow dogs. | BH Courier

Precious Papas – Papas is a gorgeous, 5 pound, 4 year old Pomeranian mix pup. His owner moved to a place that didn’t allow dogs.

L-DogPapas

Papas is a gorgeous, 5 pound, 4 year old Pomeranian mix pup. His owner moved to a place that didn’t allow dogs.  Now the non-profit, rescue only pet store ShelterHopePetShop.org is helping to re-home him. Those interested in adopting precious Papas may call Shelter Hope founder Kim Sill at 805-379-3538.

facebooktwitterpinterestmail

Related Stories

Submitting Comment

Leave a Comment

Required fields are marked *.
Your email address will not be published.

*

*

18 + 5 = *