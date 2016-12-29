Red Ravens – The AYSO Region 76 Girls Under-10 soccer season came to an end on Dec.11 with the Red Ravens defeating the Incredibles, 4-3

The AYSO Region 76 Girls Under-10 soccer season came to an end on Dec.11 with the Red Ravens coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the second half to defeat the Incredibles, 4-3, in a very close match at the new Beverly Vista field. The Red Ravens will now move on to represent Beverly Hills AYSO Region 76 against the winners from surrounding regions in the Area Tournament of Champions on Jan.14 and 15. Pictured, back row (from left): Coaches Rick Wolfen, Josh Maurer and Mia Grossman. Third row (from left:) Audrey Perry, Sophia Haroutunian, Lily Hunt and Jayme Carver-Jacoby. Second row (from left): Allegra Steele, Honor Maurer and Romy Harari. Front row (from left): Francie Wallack, Stella Kalish and Shaili Betesh.
