Rent Stabilization Workshops Marred By Low Tenant Turnout

By Victoria Talbot

Renters made a poor showing at the second scheduled rent stabilization workshop Wednesday, being outnumbered by landlords about 2:1 in a crucial discussion on rent increases.

The low turnout led to a lopsided discussion that favored landlords, who repeatedly claimed they needed seven to eight percent rent increases.

Renters present at the meeting decried such an annual increase, and supported the current three percent cap.

For full story see the print edition of The Beverly Hills Courier, or download the e-edition.

