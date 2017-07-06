Revamped Walk Of Style Highlights Rodeo Drive Committee’s 2017-18 Plans

Posted Thursday, July 6, 2017 – 6:15 PM

By Matt Lopez

The Rodeo Drive Committee is gearing up to celebrate fashion with a slate of events next year headlined by the return of a rebranded Rodeo Drive Walk of Style.

The proposed Runway to Rodeo is part of a “runway to retail” experience that would allow Rodeo Drive merchants to showcase a handful of looks, which would be immediately available in-store following a fashion show on Rodeo Drive.

For full story see the print edition of The Beverly Hills Courier, or download the e-edition.

