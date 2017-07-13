‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Westworld’ Lead Primetime Emmy Nominations

Posted Thursday, July 13, 2017 – 6:35 PM

By Matt Lopez

NBC’s variety series Saturday Night Live, re-invigorated with its lampooning of President Donald Trump, and HBO’s dystopic Westworld each scored a leading 22 nominations Thursday for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

NBC’s This is Us broke an extended drought among broadcast networks by earning a nomination in the outstanding drama series category. It’s the first time a broadcast network program has been nominated in the category since CBS’ The Good Wife in 2011.

