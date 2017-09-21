Saved Before Deadline – BHPD Officer Andrew Bromley and Sgt. Eugene Kim came to the rescue when a resident expressed concern that some kittens were trapped

Beverly Hills Police Officer Andrew Bromley and Sgt. Eugene Kim came to the rescue when a Beverly Hills resident expressed concern Thursday afternoon that some kittens were trapped inside the engine of a vehicle. One kitten, an orange and white tabby, was found; another had apparently escaped. BHPD officers went above and beyond for the helpless kitten, as the officers were able to free the cat from the engine with the help of a tow truck driver. The officers have named the kitten “Justice.”

