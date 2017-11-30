School Board Extends JPA Through End Of Year With Expectation Of New Deal

Posted Thursday, November 30, 2017 – 6:55 PM

By Laura Coleman

While the precise figure of the new Joint Powers Agreement (JPA) between the City of Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills Unified School District had yet to be made public as of press time, sources close to the new deal said the two sides were expected to agree to a contract this month.

In anticipation of entering into a new JPA, on Tuesday the Board of Education voted 4-0 (Board VP Lisa Korbatov was not in attendance) to extend the current $9.7 million JPA contract for a fourth time through Dec. 31.

