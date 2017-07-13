School Board OK’s Two New Assistant Principals At Beverly Hills High School

Posted Thursday, July 13, 2017 – 6:35 PM

By Laura Coleman

The Board of Education unanimously approved Jeanne McCrea and Christopher Regan as the new assistant principals at Beverly Hills High School.

McCrea joins the school district after having served as assistant principal at Goleta Valley Junior High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Before that she previously worked as assistant principal at Santa Barbara High School and as the Dean of Students for the Napa Valley School District.

