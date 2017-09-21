School Board Prepared To OK Teacher Raises Tuesday

Posted Thursday, September 21, 2017 – 6:35 PM

By Laura Coleman

On Tuesday, the Board of Education is poised to raise employee salaries by 2.17 percent for the 2017-18 year. That same voting item projects that the district will raise employee salaries by 3 percent in 2018-19 and an additional 2.81 percent in 2019-20.

The specific increase is tied to a salary formula based on a percentage applied to secured property tax revenue growth, which was approved by the board effective July 1, 2014.

For full story see the print edition of The Beverly Hills Courier, or download the e-edition.

http://bhcourier.com/?p=215621

Share this Story