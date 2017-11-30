School District OK’s City’s $8M Offer To Monitor Beverly Hills High Oil Well

Posted Thursday, November 30, 2017 – 6:55 PM

By Laura Coleman

On Tuesday, the Board of Education unanimously voted 4-0 (Board VP Lisa Korabtov was not in attendance) for the school district to enter into an agreement with the City concerning abandoning and plugging oil wells on school district. The agreement, wherein the City will pay up to $8 million to monitor the Beverly Hills High School Oil Well drill site and plug and cap 19 oil wells, comes less than two weeks after energy company Venoco, LLC agreed to pay the school district $760,000 as part of a “Full and Final Settlement Agreement” following its bankruptcy filing.

