Send A Card To Brighten Valentine’s Day For Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Patients

Valentine’s Day is a special day for patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) and the hospital is inviting supporters and friends to help make it even more special by visiting chla.org/Valentine and creating a special greeting card for Valentine’s Day.

The two-step process involves choosing a card (this year’s images are of a turtle, a whale and an otter) and then writing a message.

For each card with personal message sent by Feb.14, BLVD Hotels has pledged to donate $1 to CHLA, up to $10,000.

The cards will be hand-delivered to every patient along with a goody bag, books and balloons on Valentine’s Day.

“We are thrilled to be a part of what will be a fun and uplifting day for the kids and families at CHLA,” says Shareena Kumar, BLVD Hotels Business Manager.

Children in the hospital are unable to attend school parties or exchange Valentines. Missing out on getting to celebrate the holiday with friends and classmates can make being in the hospital even more difficult, say hospital personnel. The special greeting cards and thoughtful words lift patients’ spirits and let them know how much others care.

In recent years patients have received cards from the L.A. community and international supporters from as far away as Australia, India and Brazil.

