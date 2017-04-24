Stricter New Rules On Construction, Development Take Effect In Bel-Air

The winds of change are hitting Bel-Air as it pertains to development and construction hours.

Luke Zamperini of the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety officially posted the notice this week – effective March 24 – regarding new construction working hours for Bel-Air and Beverly Crest.

Construction activity is to be limited to Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., while exterior construction at all other times is prohibited.

Interior construction may be done on Saturdays, but only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Excess exterior illumination of a site through the use of flood lights or similar lighting devices is prohibited after 6 p.m. every day of the week.

The new rules are the result of months of often times painstaking collaboration between the Bel-Air Association, Bel-Air Homeowners Alliance, Councilman Paul Koretz and L.A. city officials, such as Faisal Alserri and Shawn Bayliss.

“The purpose of our actions since the Alliance was started and since Dan became President of the BAA was to bring common sense and intelligent rules to balance the needs of the residents with sensible development,” said Bel-Air Homeowners Alliance President Fred Rosen.

“We consider this a major accomplishment for the residents of our community and we appreciate the support from those of you who have supported us.”

