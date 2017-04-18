Take a Look at This Week’s Featured Pets!

This week’s featured furry friends include a boxer, a bulldog and a Chihuahua ready to be adopted or fostered into their new home.

Our pet partners are the West LA Animal Shelter and Wags and Walks, a West LA dog rescue organization.

VANYA – ID#A0875559 is a neutered male, orange and white Domestic Shorthair. He is about 11 years old and should not be in a shelter! Can you bring him home?

MAMA – ID#A1686649 is a spayed female, brown Chihuahua – Smooth Coated. She is about 4 years old and 10 pounds. She looks very scared. She has been waiting for her new family since Mar 18, 2017.

BUBBA – ID#A1685919 is an aptly-named, beautiful neutered male, white and brown brindle American Bulldog. He is about 3 years old. He weighs approximately 82 pounds. He has been at the shelter since Mar 15, 2017. Wikipedia says, “American Bulldogs are typically confident, social, and active dogs that are at ease with their families. It is not uncommon for an American Bulldog to require a high level of attention due to their highly emotional personality. They bond strongly with their owners. They are capable of jumping in excess of 3 feet (0.91 m) vertical due to the dense muscle build of the breed.” If you are looking for an extraordinary friend, consider taking Bubba home!

CHARLIE – ID#A1682660 is a neutered male, brown and white Boxer mix. He is about 3 years old and weighs about 51 pounds. He has been at the shelter since Feb 23, 2017. Wikipedia says, “Boxers are a bright, energetic and playful breed and tend to be very good with children.[4] They are patient and spirited with children but also protective, making them a popular choice for families.[4]They are active, strong dogs and require adequate exercise to prevent boredom.” Would Charlie fit into your family?

These four great animals are available at the West LA Animal Shelter, located at 11361 West Pico Blvd. LA CA 90064. Visit their website at www.laanimalservices.com or call them at 888-452-7381. Ask for these pets by ID number!

We also have four sweeties from Wags and Walks. Our Dogs-of-the-Week are truly adorable. Wags and Walks rescues doggies from shelters and makes them available for adoption while they are being fostered by volunteers all over the area. You can check out their babies at www.wagsandwalks.org.

1. Disney – 6yr old male Schnauzer mix, weighs 23lbs, can be uncomfortable in certain situations, would do best in a home with children over 12.

2. Ariel – 10yr old female Terrier / Corgi mix, weighs 12lbs, polite and loves affection.

3. Ava – 4yr old female Pit Bull, weighs 46lbs, loves belly rubs and is eager to please.

4. Lucy – 1.5yr old female Silky Terrier mix, weighs 18lbs, loves giving kisses and would make a great running buddy.

Share this Story