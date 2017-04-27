Temple Emanuel To Honor Local Luminaries At Beverly Hills Ball

Posted Thursday, April 27, 2017 – 6:10 PM
By Laura Coleman
Growing up as the daughter of a dairy farmer who conducted the bulk of his business on a handshake, Coldwell Banker real estate agent Jade Mills learned early on that integrity was key in interpersonal and business relationships.
“My father taught me from the time I was 4-years-old, your word and your reputation is really the only thing you have,” she recalled.
