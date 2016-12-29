Thank You, Brad – The Beverly Hills City Council paid tribute to Brad Meyerowitz at its last City Council meeting | BH Courier

The Beverly Hills City Council paid tribute to Brad Meyerowitz at its last City Council meeting. Meyerowitz is retiring after 38 years in Beverly Hills, the majority of which was served in the Recreation Services Department. Pictured (from left): Brad Meyerowitz, Sandy Meyerowitz, Vice-Mayor Nancy Krasne, Councilmembers Kathy Reims, Lili Bosse and Julian Gold, Justin Meyerowitz, and Justin’s fiancé, Melanie Staehelin.

