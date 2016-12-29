Thank You, Brad – The Beverly Hills City Council paid tribute to Brad Meyerowitz at its last City Council meeting

The Beverly Hills City Council paid tribute to Brad Meyerowitz at its last City Council meeting. Meyerowitz is retiring after 38 years in Beverly Hills, the majority of which was served in the Recreation Services Department. Pictured (from left): Brad Meyerowitz, Sandy Meyerowitz, Vice-Mayor Nancy Krasne, Councilmembers Kathy Reims, Lili Bosse and Julian Gold, Justin Meyerowitz, and Justin’s fiancé, Melanie Staehelin.
Most Viewed Stories
LAX Briefly Evacuated For Suspicious Bags
Zsa Zsa Gabor Dead At 99
Actress Carrie Fisher Dead At 60
Beverly Hills News – Debbie Reynolds – Mother of Carrie Fisher – Dead at 84
At Least Nine Dead, 50 Injured, In Berlin Christmas Market Attack
Jerry Cutler On Film– ‘Sing’ Is A Surefire Hit For The Kids
Criminal Hearings For Hadid’s 901 Strada Vecchia Continue Jan. 9
Dodgers’ Third Baseman Turner Helps CHLA Patients With ‘Hand, Upper Limb Differences’ Celebrate Holidays
StandWithUs’ “Festival Of Lights” Honors Debbie And Naty Saidoff, Students Leading Anti-BDS Movement Efforts
HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY MATHIS (121616)
Sign up for Breaking News & Alerts
Registering Email
Submitting Comment