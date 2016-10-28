The Courier’s 2016 Election Endorsements

Measure HH (Hilton Initiative): Yes

In addition to a new 26-story building at the City’s gateway, “yes on HH” means a new 1.7 acre garden that will be open to the public (the covenant has been recorded by the county) and will bring $33 million in additional revenue on top of all the previously guaranteed development fees. All that, with no additional impacts.

Measure M (Metro transportation sales tax): No

Even Metro admits this is a “forever tax.” We cannot support a bureaucracy that is self-sustaining for its own purpose. Measure M creates an approximately $860 million annual tax bill for transportation projects that we may never see come to fruition in our lifetime.

Measure Y (school building bond): Yes

Beverly Hills schools are in desperate need of renovation and a yes on Measure Y ensures that our children are learning in the safest, most modern schools.

L.A. County Supervisor: District 5: Kathryn Barger

Superior Court Judges: Office #11: Stephen Schreiner; Office #42: Efrain Matthew Aceves; Office #84: Susan Jung Townsend; Office#158: David A. Berger

Proposition 53 (revenue bond approval): Yes

Proposition 56 (tobacco tax increase): No

Proposition 57 (parole for non-violent criminals): No

Proposition 58 (bilingual public education): No

Proposition 62 (repealing death penalty): No

Proposition 63 (ammo background checks): No

Proposition 64 (marijuana legalization): No

Proposition 66 (death penalty acceleration): Yes

Proposition 67 (plastic bag ban referendum): No

Measure A (parcel tax for parks): No

Measure FF (taxing hillside land parcels): No

Measure GG (taxing hillside land parcels): No

Measure HHH (L.A. homeless housing bond): No

