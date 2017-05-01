‘The Fate Of The Furious’ Continues Box Office Domination

A movie about fast cars and burned rubber crossed the $1 billion line in worldwide sales this weekend, as “The Fate Of The Furious” was the number one movie in North America.

The eighth installment of Universal’s “Fast And Furious” franchise been number one for three weeks, and was on track to amass $19.4 million in ticket sales in the United States and Canada this weekend, with an estimated $192.7 million rung up domestically over three weeks of distribution.

And two surprises emerged in the numbers two and three spots, both of them with roots overseas. “How To Be A Latin Lover” opened at an estimated $12 million in weekend sales, it stars an actor more famous abroad than in the U.S. — Eugenio Derbez.

And with a $10.1 million debut, “Baahubali” is in the Telugu language, an official language spoken in Hyderabad, India.

“The Circle” opened in fourth place, with a $9.3 million total.

Rounding out the 10 most-popular movies this week, as estimated by the studios, were “The Boss Baby” ($9 million), “Beauty And The Beast” ($6.4 million), “Going In Style” ($3.5 million), “Smurfs: The Lost Village” ($3.3 million), “Gifted” ($3.3 million) and “Unforgettable” ($2.3 million).

CNS-04-30-2017 11:33

