The United States Welcomes Saudi Decision to Allow Women to Drive

(AFP) The United States on Tuesday welcomed Saudi Arabia’s decision to join the rest of the world in allowing women behind the wheel.

Washington is a firm friend of the Saudi kingdom, but has often been embarrassed by its ally’s conservative religious and social attitudes.

“We’re happy to hear that,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters when informed of the Saudi decision.

“It’s a great step in the right direction. We’re just happy today. A very positive sign.”

Earlier, Saudi officials had announced that it will allow women to drive from next June, a victory for a long campaign by women’s rights activists.

