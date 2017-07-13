The Wallis’ Inaugural Corporate Leadership Event Takes Center Stage With Crewes, Ezralow

Posted Thursday, July 13, 2017 – 6:35 PM

By Laura Coleman

There are moments in dance when both the audience and the performers are connected to such an extent that those in their seats feel just as intensely as those on stage.

Each performance is a duet involving those who act and those who watch, explained choreographer and director Daniel Ezralow, whose two-night residency at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts began last night just before press time.

