This Week’s Favorite Animals Waiting for Adoption at LA Animal Services

If you are thinking about adding a furry friend to your household through adoption, or perhaps fostering an animal, LA Animal Services has hundreds of wonderful, deserving animals awaiting their furrever home. They are always in need of volunteers and donations. Check their website at www.laanimalservices.com.

Here are a few of the many wonderful pets that you can find at the shelter:

NACY – ID#A1734551 is an unaltered female, black and white German Shepherd Dog. She is only about 8 months old and weighs only 21 pounds. This tiny German Shepherd girl needs a home where she can be loved and trained, and where she can fulfill her mission to dedicate herself to her people. She has been at the shelter since Oct. 11.

PAVLOV – ID#A1694732 is an adorable neutered male, brown brindle and white Mastiff. He is 2 1/2 years old and weighs about 70 pounds. He has been at the shelter since June 24.



ROXY – ID#A1262597 is a spayed female, black Miniature Pinscher, lovingly referred to as a “min-pin”. She is about 9 years old and weighs a dainty 15 pounds. She has been waiting at the shelter since Aug. 27.

ALLIE – ID#A1735103 is a spayed female, calico and white Domestic Longhair. Isn’t she pretty? She is about 9 and has been awaiting her new home since Oct. 13.



BABY – ID#A1716635 is a spayed female, black and white Domestic Shorthair. She is only one year old, and weighs a lithe 6 pounds. She has been at the shelter since Sept.28.

CUPCAKE – ID#A1490100 is a spayed female, brown and tan Chihuahua – Smooth Coated mix. She’s about 5 years old, and weighs about 12 pounds. She has been at the shelter since Aug. 26.

This CAT – ID#A1730797 – doesn’t even have a name. Poor thing! she is a spayed female, brown tabby Domestic Shorthair. She’s only about 3 years old and has been at the shelter since Sept. 23.

Share this Story