This Week’s Featured Pets are Adorable!

Every week, we try to bring several sweet pets from the West Los Angeles Shelter who need adoption or fostering to your attention. These sweet cats and dogs are just a few of the hundreds of pets currently available at your local shelters. These are at the West LA Shelter, located at 11361 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064. Call them at (888) 452-7381 and ask for these cuties by the ID numbers.

The shelter has many support opportunities available in addition to adoption. Fostering is a way to take an animal out of the stressful environment at the shelter and place them in a home temporarily – until an adoptive family can be found. Alternatively, for those who love animals but cannot take one home, there are numerous volunteer opportunities. Donations of blankets, sheets and towels are also a welcome gift. Check with the shelter to see what else they need.

The website has pets at shelters throughout the Los Angeles County region.

CUPCAKE – ID#A1722470 is a spayed, female gray and white Pit Bull Terrier with a huge grin. She is about 6 and weighs a dainty 67 pounds. She has been at the shelter since Aug. 16.



DUKE – ID#A1722963 is a cutie! he is a male, apricot Bichon Frise/miniature Poodle mix. He is about 2 years old and weighs just 15 pounds. He has been at the shelter since Sept. 10.

CARLO – ID#A1723750 is a 3-year old neutered male, white Chihuahua. He has been waiting at the shelter since Aug. 22. He needs a home soon.

Check out GUMBALL – ID#A1707397! She is a spayed female, black and white Domestic Shorthair. She is only a year old, but she has been at the shelter since Aug. 17.

SABRINA – ID#A1699118 has been waiting since May 12. She is a beautiful spayed black Domestic Shorthair. She is about 5 years old and needs a home.

BECKY B – ID#A1696310 has been waiting since May 1. She is a cutie! She is a spayed, brown and grey tabby Domestic Shorthair and she is about 2 years old.

Share this Story