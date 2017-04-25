This Week’s Featured Pets are Adorable!

Our featured dogs this week include an adorable Chihuahua/Papillon mix from West LA rescue Wags and Walks. For more information on these wonderful dogs visit their website, www.wagsandwalks.org. While you are there, check out all their great pets. You can fill out an adoption application, volunteer, volunteer to foster a pet rescued from the pound, or donate.

1. Ruby – 3yr old female Pit Bull, weighs 80lbs, mellow, loves every person she meets, gentle, and loving.

2. Jacob – 2.5yr old male Siberian Husky, weighs 50lbs, loves to explore and go on long walks

3. Pablo – 1yr old male Chihuahua / Papillon mix, weighs 12lbs, submissive and super sweet, loves to travel with you wherever you go

4. Roxy – 3yr old female Pit Bull mix, weighs 50lbs, adorable, always happy, constantly wagging her tail.

These pets are currently at the West LA Animal Shelter. Visit them at 11361 West Pico Blvd. LA CA 90064. Call them at 888-452-7381 (ask for them by ID#) See them at www.laanimalservices.com

BELLA – ID#A1687967 is a spayed female, tortie and tan Domestic Shorthair. She’s about 5 years old and weighs a hefty 14 pounds. She has been at the shelter since Mar 25, 2017.

STEWART – ID#A1685567 is a neutered male, brown tabby Domestic Shorthair. He is about 8 years old and weighs only 7 pounds. He has been at the shelter since Mar. 13.

BLUE – ID#A1692393 is an oldie dog, about 13 years old. He is a neutered male Korean Jindo. He needs to go home to rest. He is about 34 pounds and he came to the shelter on April 15.



LUCY – ID#A1692394 is a spayed female, tan and white Rat Terrier. She is about 13 years old and weighs 14 pounds. She needs a home quickly. She has been at the shelter since April 15.

