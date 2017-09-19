This Week’s Featured Pets Are Looking for a Home

This week, our little guys are so cute! They are waiting for a furrever home. Please consider adopting, or, if you are not sure, fostering one of the many pets that are waiting for a home.

The following pets are being fostered by Wags and Walks, a local rescue group. You can find these guys on their website at WagsandWalks.org

1. Missy – 6yr old female Terrier Mix, weighs about 11 lbs., shy at first, but warms up quickly

2. Joy – 1yr old female Terrier mix, weighs 8lbs, absolute sweetheart

3. Roger – 8 month old male Pekingese mix, weighs 12 lbs., loves to place with other dogs

4. Larry – 2yr old male Pit Bull, weighs 42 lbs., takes treats gently and politely and is agreeable with other dogs

The following pets are available at the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter. Visit their website at www.laanimalservices.com or drop by and see all the wonderful pets that are waiting for adoption at 11361 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions or call them at 888-452-7381 or (310) 207-3156.

Los Angeles Animal Services is desperately in need of foster families. If you can foster a pet, please visit the website for details. The shelter is always in need of donations and volunteers, as well.

FLAME – ID#A1713388 is an 8-year old neutered male, orange tabby. She is 8 years old and has been at the shelter since July 7.

JET – ID#A1707541 is a neutered male, gray tabby Domestic Shorthair. He is only 5 months old, and weighs about 2 pounds, but he has been at the shelter since Jun. 14.

MEESHEE – ID#A1682559 is a spayed female, black Domestic Shorthair. She is 4 years old and has been waiting at the shelter since Sept. 15.

PAVLOV – ID#A1694732 is a neutered male, brown brindle and white Mastiff, and he is about 2 1/2 years old. He weighs about 76 pounds and has been at the shelter since Jun. 24.

