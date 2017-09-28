Transformational $50M Gift From Haim, Cheryl Saban Helps Launch Academy Museum

READY, SET, ACTION–Kerry Brougher, director of the Academy Museum, talks about the future of the new museum taking shape at Fairfax and Wilshire. Pictured seated (from left): Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger, Beverly Hills philanthropists Cheryl and Haim Saban, and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.

For the first time in its history, in 2019 the capital of filmmaking will have its own dedicated film museum with the creation of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

On Wednesday, while unveiling a first glance of the ongoing construction, the Academy Museum announced that Beverly Hills philanthropists Cheryl and Haim Saban were donating $50 million toward its creation, which brings the museum’s fundraising effort to nearly 75 percent of its $388 million goal.

