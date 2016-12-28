Transplant Recipient Who Volunteers As Transplant Ambassador Will Ride Cedars-Sinai Rose Parade Float

Yvonne Dove, a 65-year-old liver transplant recipient, will be this year's Cedars-Sinai float rider on the Donate Life float in the Rose Parade.

Yvonne Dove, a 65-year-old liver-transplant recipient, will be this year’s Cedars-Sinai float rider on the Donate Life float in the 2017 Tournament of Roses Parade, Monday, Jan. 2.

The L.A. resident who was suffering from hepatitis C and liver cancer, received a liver transplant in 2012, two-and-a-half years after being put on the transplant list.

Today, Dove is cancer free and living as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and hospital volunteer. She will even help decorate the float on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Dove volunteers twice a week as a transplant ambassador at Cedars-Sinai, meeting with patients and offering practical and emotional support to pre- and post-transplant patients. ”I try to give them peace of mind, Dove says. I try to encourage them and let them know it’s going to be okay; because when I was going through the transplant I had a volunteer who did that for me, and I will never forget her.”

Share this Story