UCLA Evacuates Residents Halls Following Bomb Scare

A bomb threat at UCLA has prompted evacuations of residents at several residence halls, according to reports from the scene.

Updates will be forthcoming.

Tweets from UCLA said the bomb threat came at about 10:10 p.m. at UCLA Sunset Recreation Center. Parts of the campus were placed on lockdown, and students were being taken to Drake Stadium.

The threat was made via phone. No explosions have occurred and no one has been hurt. The school is following emergency evacuations.

LAPD has been called to the scene.

(CNS) – A phoned-in bomb threat at UCLA’s Sunset Canyon Recreation Center Wednesday evening prompted the evacuations of residence halls on campus.

UCLA officials took to Twitter just after 10 p.m. to instruct residents in UCLA housing to evacuate to Drake Stadium for an unspecified emergency and asked people to share the information.

Photos from the scene showed thousands of residents pouring into Drake Stadium.

No injuries have been reported and UCLA officials said all evacuees were safe and secure just before 11:30 p.m.

Details of the emergency were not immediately available.

