Venoco’s Second Bankruptcy Filing Could Leave Beverly Hills High School Oil Well Dry Financially

Posted Thursday, April 27, 2017 – 6:10 PM

By Laura Coleman

Fresh on the heels of last week’s Board of Education directive to create a “7-11 Committee” as a first step toward having multiple district parcels declared surplus property, including the site of the Beverly Hills Oil Well, Superintendent Michael Bregy issued a press release stating that the district had been made aware on April 17 that Venoco, Inc., which leases the oil well from the district, had filed for a second bankruptcy.

For full story see the print edition of The Beverly Hills Courier, or download the e-edition.

http://bhcourier.com/?p=211048

Share this Story