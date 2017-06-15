Veteran BHUSD Administrator Tedford Heads To El Segundo After Rocky Start With New Superintendent Bregy

Posted, Thursday June 16, 2017-7:20PM
By Laura Coleman
The chasm between Beverly Hills teachers and administrators reached a new low this week with Chief Academic Officer Jen Tedford’s announcement that after 21 years with Beverly Hills Unified she would be moving to El Segundo Unified to become that district’s high school principal.
Good for her! Yes, yes, I say good for her!! And good for El Segundo! The Beverly Hills Unified School District is presently a heartless, dirty little company of secrets and backroom machinations. She has no business with these nasty people and neither will I ever have. As a former employee, I am thoroughly disgusted by the way they treated Dr. Tedford, let alone the absolutely disrespectful way they treated myself and roughly two dozen other teachers. The smug, financially irresponsible members of the "Bored" of Education are heartless, irresponsive and poorly educated themselves and should all be summarily excused of their duties. The citizens of Beverly Hills deserve much, much better from their educational program.
