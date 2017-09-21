Visionary Women Presents “Grit, Guts and Grace” With Panelists Diana Nyad, Norma Bastidas Oct. 9

Posted Thursday, September 21, 2017 – 6:35 PM

By Laura Coleman

Beverly Hills-based nonprofit Visionary Women will delve into personal success at its next upcoming salon, “Grit, Guts and Grace,” set for Oct. 9 at the Montage Beverly Hills. Panelists include Diana Nyad, a motivational speaker and renowned long distance swimmer, and Norma Bastidas, a survivor of sexual violence and Guinness World Record breaker for Longest Triathlon.

Emmy Award-winning journalist and girls’ empowerment activist Shaun Robinson will lead the discussion on the challenges and experiences both women faced on their individual paths to achieving balance and purpose.

