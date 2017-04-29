Walk with the Mayor to Visit Panini, Beverly Hills Community Dog Park

Mayor Lili Bosse cuts the ribbon at the Grand Opening of Gabriel Frem's new restaurant House of Cravings, flanked by musicians and dancers

By Victoria Talbot

After last week’s stunning Grand Opening of House of Cravings with Gabriel Frem, Mayor Lili Bosse’s Walk with the Mayor is circling back to visit one of her proudest achievements from her first term as Mayor – the Beverly Hills Community Dog Park! Join the fun!

Every modern city should have a dog park – and in 2014-15, Mayor Bosse made it happen. She piloted meetings that lasted hours with public input and meticulously saw to every detail being addressed, after a years-long search for a location. Finally, work began, and today, with tens of thousands of dollars in donations, the Beverly Hills Dog Park is a reality.

Every day, residents and their canines enjoy the quiet joy of being outdoors and off-leash, conversing with each other to the delight of their companions.

This walk is a look back at the dream and how it came to be reality!

Walk with the Mayor will also visit the wonderful Panini Cafe! This sumptuous haven of Mediterranean fresh, healthy cuisine is a Beverly Hills staple that residents rely on for good, wholesome and delicious fare every day. Panini Cafe is a treat any day, but with Mayor Bosse, it is bound to be an amazing morning.

To join in the Walk with the Mayor you need only show up with good walking shoes ready for fun on the Crescent side of City Hall at the steps at 8:30 Monday morning. Each week Mayor Bosse hosts a walk to a different special location or two, for everyone to join in and have a relaxed opportunity to meet your City’s mayor and many of the City staff, police and fire personnel that serve the community.

Parking is located next door to the Beverly Hills Public Library.

