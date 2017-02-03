Weekend Purple Line Construction To Cause Traffic Delays In Beverly Hills

The next major phase of construction for the La Cienega/Wilshire Metro Subway Station is scheduled to begin this weekend with the reconfiguration of Wilshire Boulevard between Carson Road and San Vicente Boulevard.

Beginning tonight through Saturday, traffic lanes will be reconfigured to accommodate the installation of K-rails (concrete barriers) and fencing on the south side of Wilshire Blvd. between La Cienega and San Vicente.

The following traffic detours will occur Saturday during a 24-hour period:

• Eastbound Wilshire at Robertson detoured south to Olympic. Local access will be maintained between Robertson and La Cienega from the North and South. This detour is only scheduled between 4am to 9am on Saturday, February 4th.

• Eastbound Wilshire at La Cienega will be detoured south to Olympic. This detour is scheduled from 2am to 10pm Saturday, February 4th.

• South Hamilton, South Gale and South Tower will be closed at Wilshire from 2am to 10pm Saturday, February 4th.

• Westbound traffic on Wilshire will be reduced to one lane between San Vicente and Le Doux between 2am and 10pm Saturday, February 4th.

