Welcome Superintendent Bregy – New Beverly Hills Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Bregy spoke to parents at Tuesday’s PTA meeting

New Beverly Hills Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Bregy spoke to parents at Tuesday’s PTA meeting at Hawthorne Elementary School, just one day after he started his new job. Board of Education President Mel Spitz told parents: “The revolving door of superintendents ends here.”
Most Viewed Stories
Beverly Hills News – Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Seeks Support For Peaceful Revolution
Three Beverly Hills Hotels Earn AAA Five-Diamond Rating
Beverly Hills News – Beverly Hills City Council Seeks Balance on Rentals
Beverly Hills News – Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80
Conquering Stress! With Dr. Arlene — Inauguration Causes Stress
Summer Opportunities Fair Is Chance To Find That Perfect Experience For Children
Beverly Hills News – Human Relations Commission to Hold First Landlord-Tenant Forum
Beverly Hills News – Beverly Hills City Council Seeks Balance On Rentals
Film Review – ‘Split’ Is Shyamalan’s Return to Glory
Oscars: ‘La La Land’ Grabs Leading 14 Nominations
Sign up for Breaking News & Alerts
Registering Email
Submitting Comment