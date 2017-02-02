Welcome Superintendent Bregy – New Beverly Hills Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Bregy spoke to parents at Tuesday’s PTA meeting | BH Courier

New Beverly Hills Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Bregy spoke to parents at Tuesday’s PTA meeting at Hawthorne Elementary School, just one day after he started his new job. Board of Education President Mel Spitz told parents: “The revolving door of superintendents ends here.”

