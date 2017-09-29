Wolfgang Puck, Top Local Chefs Come Together In Bel-Air For Disaster Relief

By Matt Lopez

Wolfgang Puck and several top local chefs are cooking up something special next month to benefit those affected by the earthquake in Mexico, as well as hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Puck, along with an all-star roster of local chefs, including Kaleo Adams (The Beverly Hills Hotel), Josef Centeno (P.Y.T), Jeremy Fox (Rustic Canyon), Walter Manzke (Republique) and many more will be preparing small plates on the front lawn of the Hotel Bel-Air.

The one-night-only culinary pop-up event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

“With the recent tragedies happening across the globe, it was important to my team and I that we give back in a meaningful and impactful way,” said Puck. “My chef at Hotel Bel-Air, Hugo Bolanos had the great idea of bringing the L.A. chef community together to cook a benefit dinner, so we are doing exactly that. We look forward to uniting the community of Los Angeles in order to show our support for those who need it most.”

Tickets are $500 per person and all proceeds will go toward the Global Giving Fund.

For information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://wolfgangpuckbelair.tocktix.com/experience/12910/.

Share this Story