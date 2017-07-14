Your Health—Dr. Kenneth Fisher Uses Telemedicine To Help Patients Get A Good Night’s Sleep

Longtime Beverly Hills physician H. Kenneth Fisher, MD has returned to practice in the area, after an absence of several years. Dr. Fisher is a Sleep Specialist, certified by the American Board of Sleep Medicine.

Fisher was formerly professor of clinical medicine at UCLA and was for many years on staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he frequently lectured and twice served as elected clinical chief of pulmonary medicine. Before returning to L.A., he worked with a large Sleep Medicine group practice in Austin, Texas.

“People often don’t realize how severely sleep loss can affect the way the brain works,” says Dr. Fisher. Chronic lack of sleep can lead to memory deterioration, loss of judgment and ability to pay attention. Sleep is also essential for recovery from pain, Fisher adds.

With degrees from Carleton College in Minnesota, Oxford University and Washington University in St. Louis, and training at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, plus post-doctoral training at UC San Francisco’s Cardiovascular Research Institute, Fisher is highly qualified and experienced in treating what he terms the three basic categories of sleep disorders:

• Insomnia (“can’t sleep”)—where he aims to help patients achieve normal sleep without the long-term need for sleep aides.

• Excessive Sleepiness (“can’t stay awake”)— due to a wide variety of causes, but most commonly Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Untreated Obstructive Sleep Apnea brings increased risk of heart attack, stroke and irregular heart beat.

• Unusual behaviors during sleep—people who walk, talk, eat, shout or have unexpected muscle activity during sleep.

He now provides Sleep Medicine diagnoses and treatment based on Telemedicine rather than medical office visits, allowing patients to consult with him from the convenience and privacy of their own home or office. Already tested widely throughout the country, Telemedicine is the remote diagnosis and treatment of patients (via internet or phone) to help patients avoid sometimes-lengthy travel time and in-office waiting. Patients are encouraged to provide their medical histories in advance of their first Telemedicine consultation, so evaluation and treatment recommendations can start without delay.

Private Telemedicine visits can take place from anywhere in California (or Texas) where broadband computer access is available.

Patients need no special equipment other than a fairly modern laptop or desktop computer equipped with camera, microphone and speakers or headphones. Also required are Google Chrome browser and a credit card. Within several weeks, Dr. Fisher hopes smart phones will also work.

For information and registration, visit Dr. Fisher’s practice website: IntegrativeSleepCntr.SleepTM.com.

